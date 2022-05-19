STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks Tara Tarini blessings, dedicates revamped shrine

Stating that the revamped temple showcases Odisha’s unique art and architecture, the Chief Minister thanked the artists and artisans involved in the renovation work.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at the Tara Tarini Pratistha Mahotsav.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at the Tara Tarini Pratistha Mahotsav. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a glittering ceremony, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled the revamped Tara Tarini Temple here on Wednesday bringing the curtains down on the five-day Pratistha Mahotsav of the shrine, preparations for which started a month back.

After offering prayers to the presiding deity, the Chief Minister went round the temple in parikrama. Describing the day as auspicious, he sought the blessings of Goddess Tara Tarini.

"Odisha has a tradition of Shakti Puja since time immemorial. Worship of Tara Tarini, the presiding deity of Ganjam, has kept the people of the State prosperous and with Her blessings, the temple could be transformed and given a magnificent look," said the CM.

Stating that the revamped temple showcases Odisha’s unique art and architecture, the Chief Minister thanked the artists and artisans involved in the renovation work.

“I am delighted to see the new look of the temple and its surroundings and hope, lot of devotees and tourists will be attracted to visit the temple,” he added urging people to work unitedly for development of Ganjam.

Naveen inaugurated the newly constructed Prasad Sevan Hall, Interpretation Centre, Meditation Centre, Rest Area, Food Kiosk, Drinking Water facility and other amenities on the occasion.

Three approaches to reach the shrine - by climbing 999 steps, a ropeway and a motorable road, barrier free accessibility, police outpost have also come up for benefit of the devotees.

All these have been built at a cost of around Rs 117 crore. Later, the CM laid the foundation stone for the development works on the Rushikulya river basin.

Apart from locals and political leaders, servitors of Shri Jagannath Temple, Lingaraj Temple, Samaleswari Temple, Baladevjew Temple and other temples of the State were present at the shrine during the CM’s visit. 

Eminent sculptor late Raghunath Mohapatra was instrumental in giving the temple a new look. On the occasion, his grandson Smitesh Mohapatra and leading sculptor Narayan Tripathy were felicitated. 

Tara Tarini Shakti Peetha is situated atop Kumari hills on the bank of Rushikulya river, 33 kilometres from Berhampur city.

Plan for the development of the shrine started during the tenure of the then Ganjam collector VK Pandian who is now the 5T Secretary of the State Government. Among others OLA Speaker Surjyanarayan Patro, Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Pandian, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange and other officials accompanied the CM.

A posse of police personnel was deployed for the CM’s visit and several Congress workers were detained at various places.

