Student detained by mall manager rescued by Odisha Police

Though the amount was later reduced to Rs 25,000, the student said they did not set her free. Only when she sent an SOS to her friends, police rescued her.

Published: 19th May 2022 07:51 AM

ROURKELA: A nursing student has filed a complaint against the lady manager of a shopping mall for allegedly keeping her captive for hours due to a damage caused to the glass door accidentally. 

The complainant said, on Tuesday, she was standing near a glass door and it broke. Soon the security guards led by the manager held her responsible and detained her till 7 pm asking her to cough up Rs  1.5 lakh as damage compensation.

Though the amount was later reduced to Rs  25,000, the student said they did not set her free. Only when she sent an SOS to her friends, police rescued her. 

Plant Site IIC Santosh Jena said a case has been registered against the mall personnel for wrongful detention of student. Appropriate action would be taken, he added.    

