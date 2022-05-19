SVNIRTAR to have 50 more beds

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The bed capacity of Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) at Olatpur will be increased to 50 more beds.

The Central government has accorded approval for enhancing the existing 100-bed strength of the indoor hospital to 150 after taking the current workload into consideration.

A building which is being constructed with the fund granted by Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (RECL) is on the verge of completion and will be made operational by July end, said SVNIRTAR officiating Director Dr. Patitapaban Mohanty.

The 100-bed indoor hospital has been providing treatment to the Physically challenged since 1975. Before the hospital celebrates its golden jubilee in 2025, the bed strength of the indoor service would be further enhanced to 200, said Mohanty.