Two hacked to death in separate incidents in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/SAMBALPUR: Two persons including a woman were hacked to death in separate incidents in Jajpur and Deogarh districts on Wednesday.

In Jajpur, a man allegedly killed his wife to death following a heated exchange in Bandhagaon village within Sukinda police limits. The incident is suspected to be a fallout of a family feud.

Sources say, an argument broke out over a petty issue between the accused Golakha Mohanta and his wife Radhika on Wednesday morning.

As the fight got uglier, Golakha, in a fit of rage, took an axe and hacked Radhika, killing her on the spot. Hearing the screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and found Radhika lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard of the house. Golakha tried to flee but locals overpowered him.

They then tied him to a tree and thrashed him before reaching out to the police. Sukinda police reached the spot immediately and seized the body as well as the weapon used in the crime. Golakha was arrested and produced before court on the day. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.

In the second incident, police arrested a 57-year-old man for allegedly hacking his son to death at Gunduripasi village in Deogarh.

While the motive behind the crime is yet to be established, sources say, the accused Mochi Patra reached his house in an inebriated state on Tuesday night. His son Golbadan was sleeping then.

Suddenly, Mochi woke him up and the father-son duo got into an argument over some issue. In a fit of rage, Mochi picked up a sharp object and attacked Golbadan killing him on the spot. He then left the murder weapon there and surrendered before police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Mochi and Golbadan were not pulling along well and got into frequent fights, police said. Deogarh SP Rajkishore Paikray said the accused has been arrested and a case registered.