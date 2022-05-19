STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unitary university tag for DRIEMS in Cuttack

The Odisha Cabinet in its meeting chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik gave nod for enactment of DRIEMS University, Odisha Act 2022.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to convert DRIEMS in Cuttack into a unitary university.

The State Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday gave nod for enactment of DRIEMS University, Odisha Act 2022.

The proposed university will be a self-financing, multi-disciplinary, non-affiliating unitary university and will not demand any financial grant or assistance from the State government.

"The DRIEMS University will broaden the horizon and give an impetus to multidisciplinary teaching and research in the field of technical education. Moreover, it will expand the scope for opening different schools to deliver multi and interdisciplinary courses by accelerating its present sectoral focus," said an official of the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department.

Apart from DRIEMS, the State Cabinet also approved the proposals of the SDTE department to amend the CV Raman Global University, Odisha Act-2019 and Gandhi Institute of Engineering and Technology University, Odisha Act-2018.

The move is intended to provide free and progressive autonomy to run the universities for offering quality technical education in the State.

