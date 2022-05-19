Woman found dead in Cuttack, suicide suspected

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The dead body of a woman was found under mysterious circumstances on the premises of Krushak Bazar within Bidanasi police limits on Wednesday morning.

Published: 19th May 2022 08:39 AM

Odisha Police team headed by DCP Cuttack arrive at the spot.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The dead body of a woman was found under mysterious circumstances on the premises of Krushak Bazar within Bidanasi police limits here on Wednesday morning.

While the identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained, she is believed to be aged around 22-25 years old. Senior police officials including DCP Pinak Mishra reached the spot and launched an investigation. 

During spot investigation, a vanity bag with a suicide note, a pair of sandal and a pesticide bottle were seized by the police. An unclaimed bicycle too has been found. It is believed to be used by the girl. The dead body has been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. 

“We have circulated the photo of the deceased for identification and investigation is on from all angles. Basing on the preliminary investigation though an unnatural death case has been registered in Bidanasi police station, a thorough probe is on. Whether she died by suicide or was murdered can only be ascertained after availing the postmortem report,” said DCP Mishra.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

