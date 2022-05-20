STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Tourism Minister cleans school toilets, wins hearts

Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi won applause from people for cleaning the toilets in Government High School in Khaira under Balasore district on Thursday.

Published: 20th May 2022

Panigrahi cleaning the toilet at Government High School in Khaira

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi won applause from people for cleaning the toilets in Government High School in Khaira under Balasore district on Thursday. He took up the work after finding the toilets unclean during a surprise visit to the school on the day.“Under Mo Parivar Odisha, took up school toilet cleaning in Govt High School, Khaira today. This will give an impetus to the successful Mo School programme, a  step forward to make the dream of Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik into a reality. Cleaning in all schools shall continue,” he tweeted.   

