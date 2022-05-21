STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Extra vigil along tracks in Rourkela forest division  

In the aftermath of elephant deaths due to train hit in adjacent Keonjhar, authorities of Rourkela forest division have stepped up vigil to secure vulnerable crossing points on railway tracks.

Published: 21st May 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Elephants crossing a road that passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In the aftermath of elephant deaths due to train hit in adjacent Keonjhar, authorities of Rourkela forest division (RFD) in Sundargarh district have stepped up vigil to secure vulnerable crossing points on railway tracks. RFD authorities have reportedly given fresh instructions to field personnel to be more vigilant to avert possibility of similar mishaps in the division.

Extra focus is being put on the two most vulnerable railway track points at Mahipani in Bisra and Sonakhan in Rajgangpur range on the busy Howrah-Mumbai main line of South Eastern Railway (SER). These two points are frequently used by wild elephants to cross the tracks. Besides, some points of Rourkela-Barsuan rail route are used by elephant herds as passage. Incidentally in February 2021, two adult elephants were mowed down by a speeding train at Mahipani. 

Rourkela DFO Yeswant Sethi said the 1.3 km stretch on both sides of the tracks at Mahipani and Sonakhan were secured with solar fencing a few months back. For technical reasons, solar fencing could not be erected at the vulnerable points of Rourkela-Barsuan route. These points are under round-the-clock surveillance of field personnel in coordination with the two railway control rooms. 

The DFO further said forest employees deployed along the tracks have been given red lights. With permission of SER, they are using red signals to stop trains in the event of the control room failing to get timely information about movement of elephants. In December 2021, trains were stopped using red flashlights on at least two occasions after elephant herds got stranded on the tracks. Sources said a proposal of the Forest department to install sensor-based early warning system along the tracks at Mahipani has been shelved due to the cost factor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela forest division
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp