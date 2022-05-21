STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC rejects MLA Prasanta Kumar Jagdev’s bail plea

While dismissing his bail application the single judge bench of Justice S Pujahari directed Jagdev to surrender to judicial custody by May 23, 2022.

Published: 21st May 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 05:48 AM

Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagadev

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Chilika MLA Prasanta Kumar Jagdev, who was arrested in a road rage incident while trying to enter Banpur block office in Khurda district on March 12, was denied bail by the Orissa High Court on Friday. Jagadev had rammed his SUV into a large crowd outside the block office, which had left 22 persons injured including seven police personnel.

The High Court had granted him interim bail on health grounds on April 22. The interim bail was later extended till disposal of the bail application. While dismissing his bail application the single judge bench of Justice S Pujahari directed Jagdev to surrender to judicial custody by May 23, 2022.

Justice Pujahari said, “As to the medical ground taken by the petitioner, this court on having perused the opinion of the medical board, is of the view that while being in judicial custody, he can seek for any medical check-up or treatment, and the jail authority can take appropriate steps in that regard.”

