Naveen Patnaik launches projects worth Rs 1,200 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated three industrial projects and performed ground-breaking of 10 other projects with an investment of over Rs 1,218 crore. The projects in the food processing, tourism, paper/packaging, manufacturing, and polymers and plastic sectors will create employment potential for over 3,390 persons in the State.

The projects which were inaugurated include production of Hindustan Unilever Limited’s health beverages Horlicks and Boost by Orifood and Beverage Private Ltd at Tangi, Cuttack, with an investment of Rs 61.15 crore. Besides, a resort with amusement park at Bargarh by Entertainment Kingdom with investment of Rs 12.62 crore and corrugated boxes manufacturing plant at Khurda Industrial Estate by Dasarath Nayak Multiproducts Private Limited of Rs 3.20 crore were inaugurated.

Projects for which ground-breaking was done include four star The New Marrion hotel in Cuttack by Lalchand Resort Private Limited with Rs 77.04 crore, a convention centre in Khurda by Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Limited with an investment Rs 300 crore, a 360 kilo litre per day (KLPD) grain-based distillery plant and 5 MW generation plant in Jharsuguda by Mash Spirits private Limited at a cost of Rs 204.60 crore.

Congratulating the companies on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Odisha is fast emerging as a major manufacturing hub in the country. Stating that the State government is committed to provide an environment conducive for industrial development, he said that it has always endeavoured to provide a hassle-free business for the investors in Odisha.

The State’s relationship with the industries has been fruitful for economic and social development, Naveen said and added as the State has been moving out of the pandemic, the focus on the development of the industrial sector has further strengthened. “This philosophy has created an industry-led ecosystem of value addition, sustainable employment generation and revenue augmentation in the State,” he added.