Odisha sees rise in day temperature

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Several parts in Odisha witnessed a rise in day time temperature on Friday. Boudh was the hottest at 43 degree Celsius followed by Sonepur at 42.8, Deogarh and Sundargarh 42 degree each. Bhubaneswar recorded 37.6 degree as compared to 34.6 degree on Thursday and Cuttack experienced 37.8 degree as against 34.8 degree a day before, a jump of 3 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 3 degree to 4 degree at many places in the State during the next three days. “Maximum temperature is expected to rise in Odisha under the influence of a western disturbance as it has strengthened the flow of westerly winds towards the State. Another western disturbance is likely to form on May 22,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

The sweltering heat conditions are expected to continue in the State till the first half of next week, he added.A few places in the State are likely to experience nor’wester rains between May 21 and 24. Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorm is likely to occur at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts on Saturday.The south-west monsoon has further advanced into parts of south Arabian Sea, southern parts of Maldives, some more parts of south, east-central Bay of Bengal.