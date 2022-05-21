Rabi paddy procurement starts in Kalahandi

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Paddy procurement for rabi season kicked off in Kalahandi district on Friday. The process was initiated at paddy purchasing centres of Jaipatna and Kalampur on the day. Sources say 17,349 farmers have registered and verification is done. The paddy will be procured through 54 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and 17 women self-help groups in 101 paddy purchasing centres (PPC). The target is to complete the procurement within 20 days to one month period.

Initial target is to procure 10.96 lakh quintal paddy in the district as against 23.07 lakh quintal in the previous season. This is because rabi irrigation was reduced from 53,554 ha to 18,680 ha due to repair of Indravati right canal and low water level in the reservoir. District civil supplies officer Pabitra Kumar Sahu said RMC officials have been directed to provide drinking water, resting shed and tarpolines/ polythene sheets to the PPCs to help farmers. Procurement will be held from 7 am to 12 noon and millers asked to lift paddy on same day of procurement.