STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Case lodged against Kujang BDO, sarpanch for ‘fraud’ in rural election  

Complainant Laxmipriya alleged that Sasmita did this in connivance with BDO-cum-election officer and lodged a case against both in Kujang police station on April 20, 2022.

Published: 22nd May 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Representational Image (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police have registered a criminal case against Kujang BDO and Paradeepgarh sarpanch on charges of forgery by submitting false affidavit and documents during the recently concluded panchayat elections. Basing on a direction of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Kujang, police registered a case against BDO Soumyaranjan Panigrahi and sarpanch Sasmita Behera.

Sources said, rival candidate for the post of sarpanch Laxmipriya Behera had come to know that both Soumyaranjan and Sasmita committed fraud during the rural elections. She alleged that the BDO helped the sarpanch in the fraud by allegedly misusing power which she came to know about from documents sought by one Mihir Kumar Patra through Right to Information Act 2005 on last March 17, 2022.

Though the affidavit form submitted to the Kujang BDO - who also is the election officer - on January 19, 2022 by election officer was not signed by Behera and there were no witnesses during the swearing before the Notary Public, Kujang, the same document sought by the complainant from the Public Information Officer (PIO), Kujang block, had the signature of sarpanch Behera with that of the two witnesses.

Complainant Laxmipriya alleged that Sasmita did this in connivance with BDO-cum-election officer and lodged a case against both in Kujang police station on April 20, 2022.However, the IIC of Kujang police reportedly did not register a case. Later, Laxmipriya filed a complaint before JMFC, Kujang following which the court, on May 16, 2022, directed local police to register a case against them and submit a report.
Meanwhile, case has been registered against both sarpanch of Paradeepgarh and BDO-cum-election officer under Sections 465, 466, 471, 171-G and 34 IPC. No one has been arrested in this connection so far. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election fraud Kujang BDO
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp