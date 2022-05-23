STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP urges Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to reduce VAT on fuel

The BJP on Sunday urged the Odisha government to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to provide more relief to the consumers.

Published: 23rd May 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday urged the State government to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to provide more relief to the consumers.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for further reduction in excise duty on fuel prices, State BJP president Samir Mohanty appealed to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to reduce VAT in the greater interest of the common man.

Odisha was among the few states which had reduced the VAT by `3 per litre on petrol and diesel in November last year. 

The State government has said it will study the impact of further VAT reduction on its revenue generation before taking any decision on the issue.

