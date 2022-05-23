BJP urges Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to reduce VAT on fuel

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday urged the State government to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to provide more relief to the consumers.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for further reduction in excise duty on fuel prices, State BJP president Samir Mohanty appealed to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to reduce VAT in the greater interest of the common man.

Odisha was among the few states which had reduced the VAT by `3 per litre on petrol and diesel in November last year.

The State government has said it will study the impact of further VAT reduction on its revenue generation before taking any decision on the issue.