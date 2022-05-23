STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Midnight GPR survey for Parikrama raises eyebrows

Work on the project started on January 20 this year and ASI inspected the site on May 1 following ballooning allegations of violation of the AMASR Act. 

Published: 23rd May 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

The GPR survey being carried out near Srimandir late at the night on Saturday.

The GPR survey being carried out near Srimandir late at the night on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the midst of mounting criticism for not obtaining requisite permission and conducting necessary surveys prior to excavating the Srimandir Parikrama Project site at Puri, the State government agency Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC) has roped in Indian Institute of Technology at Gandhinagar (IIT-Gandhinagar) to conduct ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey of the area.

Late on Saturday night, the GPR survey was conducted on the southeast corner of Sri Jagannath temple where Emar Mutt once stood. Recently, two broken lion sculptures were found there. The survey reportedly began on Friday.

As the survey work was taken up in the middle of the night, opposition political parties have trained guns on Odisha government for conducting the work in a hush-hush manner, away from the public eye.

All that Managing Director of OBCC JK Das said was a four-member team of IIT-Gandhinagar would conduct the GPR survey of Parikrama Project site for one or two more days. It will take 15 to 20 more days for the report on findings of the survey to come out.

As per UNESCO guidelines, before any development work within the prohibited zone (100 metres) of a Centrally-protected monument of national importance, a GPR survey is mandatory. It includes mapping of unrecorded underground assets within the zone without disturbing the on-surface conditions. 

In case of Parikrama Project, OBCC had admitted that GPR survey was not done prior to ongoing construction works within the prohibited zone of the 12th century shrine during the joint inspection of the site by ASI.

Work on the project started on January 20 this year and ASI inspected the site on May 1 following ballooning allegations of violation of the AMASR Act. 

Sources said, the southeast corner of the temple is where the Shree Jagannath Reception Centre - the most important component of the 75 metre heritage corridor project - is coming up.

In the original detailed project report (DPR) of the Parikrama Project, the reception centre was planned in the prohibited zone but later on the suggestion by DG ASI V Vidyavathi, the Cultural Advisory Committee (CAC) of the project decided to shift the proposed centre to the regulated (200 metres) zone of the shrine over security reasons.

The reception centre was planned over half an acre land with a five-storey air-conditioned structure to accommodate 6,000 pilgrims along with security checking (baggage screening) facility, cloakroom for keeping belongings of up to 4,000 persons, drinking water and toilet, facilities for washing hands and feet, souvenir and book shop.

However, considering height restrictions of structures in the regulated zone, the DPR is being modified again and would be resubmitted along with the GPR survey report to the National Monument Authority for approval.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) is planning to submit the DPR prior to June 22 when the Orissa High Court will hear the Srimandira Parikrama case, the sources added. 

The New Indian Express reached out to SJTA chief administrator and OBCC chairman Vir Vikram Yadav and Collector Samarth Verma to seek further details on the GPR survey and construction of the reception centre. They, however, refused to comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OBCC GPR Ground Penetrating Radar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp