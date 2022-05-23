Redevelopment of SCB Medical College and Hospital put on the fast track

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has fast-tracked the redevelopment of SCB Medical College and Hospital directing the Works department to speed up constructions and complete the project by December 2023.

The premier medical college will be redeveloped as an AIIMS-plus institution with 5,000 beds in two phases at an estimated investment of around Rs 5000 crore.

While Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) is implementing the project, L&T has been awarded the job to construct the clinical part of the institution and NCC Limited has been awarded the residential portion.

After a recent review of ongoing works, the Works department has set the deadline to complete the clinical blocks and residential towers by the end of December next year. It has been decided to spend from the project fund for construction of new buildings in lieu of existing buildings dismantled for redevelopment of the medical college.

Apart from this, the master plan for Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), Cuttack will also be prepared in the line of SCB MCH redevelopment plan by OBCC Ltd and the budget to be met from the SCB project fund.

Similarly, the planning for Mother and Child Hospital building will be done integrating with the redevelopment of SCB and options to be explored for its simultaneous construction.

“The project is on schedule and the construction works are expected to be over by the end of next year. The Health department has been asked to make advance planning for procurement of medical equipment along with patients’ beds and other medical accessories,” said a senior official of the Works department.

Along with the SCB redevelopment, the State government is also constructing teaching hospitals for nine medical colleges besides the administrative building of Bhawanipatna medical college and PGI and Trauma Care facilities at Capital Hospital.

The deadline for structural works of all teaching hospitals except the one at Koraput and Phulbani has been set for December this year. Since the design issues relating to the two medical colleges have been resolved, structural work of the two projects will be completed by March 2023.

The structural work of PGI and Trauma Care facilities of Capital Hospital and Teaching Hospital at Bhawanipatna will be substantially completed by January 2024.