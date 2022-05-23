Study likely on river ecosystem in Mahanadi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the natural flow of water to Mahanadi getting affected in the downstream due to construction of barrages and other activities, Odisha Biodiversity Board is likely to carry out a study to find out how obstruction of ‘ecological flow of water’ is affecting the flora and fauna of the river ecosystem.

Sources said the Odisha Biodiversity Board, that has carried out research on biodiversity in Satkosia region of Mahanadi, may take up the task, which is still at a concept stage. The study may include the river ecosystem of five to 10 years back.

As the study would require adequate funding, the Board may place a proposal to this effect in its meeting and approach the State government for necessary funding.

“Though it is still in the planning stage, the study should be conducted to find the changes that have taken place over a period of time due to hampering of ecological flow of the water in the river,” informed a Board official on the sidelines of ‘International Day for Biological Diversity’ celebration here.

Delegates present at the meeting also spoke about the importance of maintaining ecological flow of water in rivers to protect their rich biodiversity.

The issue, if not addressed immediately, will wipe out the flora and fauna of the river ecosystem, they said and added that considering the environmental impact of a barrage system, many countries have started doing away with the concept.

Apart from water flow in rivers, officials also spoke on other key issues pertaining to biodiversity conservation. ORERA Chairperson and former Director General of Forest Siddhanta Das spoke on conservation measures required to protect flora and fauna and role of biodiversity management committees (BMCs) in it.

PCCF (Wildlife) Shashi Paul spoke on the importance of human wildlife coexistence citing example of Ganjam where a cluster of villages have conserved the blackbucks.

Board chairman Rajiv Kumar during the occasion said the board with the help of BMCs will document biodiversity of 50 locations in Mayurbhanj.