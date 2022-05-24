Aska factory mishap: Stir after one dies

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Workers of Aska Cooperative Sugar Industries Ltd (ACSIL) staged a dharna after one of the two labourers injured in a recent mishap at work, succumbed in a private hospital at Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The workers placed the body outside the factory and sought compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the kin of deceased, permanent job to a family member and immediate payment of cash for the death rituals. The stir was, however, withdrawn after getting assurance from industry authorities.

Sources said, on May 16, two labourers engaged in distillery unit of the industry complex were grievously injured after a blower pipe burst. They were first rushed to Aska hospital and then to MKCGMCH. But in absence of a burn unit at MKCGMCH, they were referred to SCBMCH in Cuttack. On May 19, the workers were shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar as their condition deteriorated. However, one of them, identified as Bighneswar Behera of Haridapadar, succumbed on the day.

On getting information, some fellow workers reached the hospital and took the body but instead of cremating, they placed it in front of the factory seeking compensation for the family. They called off the stir after ACSIL officials assured them that the family will be compensated as per norms Sources said the unit is currently under repair by a Maharastra-based company.

Later in the evening, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange visited the factory site. He said trial run of the unit is underway and no objection certificate from the Pollution Board is awaited. Earlier in 2012, three persons were killed after the molasses tank of the distillery unit exploded.