Focus on sanitation and drinking water 

PURI: Issues of poor sanitation, power supply and low-quality drinking water were raised at the annual Rath Yatra coordination committee meeting which was held here on Monday. The committee members expressed concern over the unhygienic condition in the town and sought immediate remedial measures. Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), North Suresh Chandra Dalai directed the executive officer of Puri municipality to clean all the drains before the car festival.

The Works department was instructed to repair all roads in the town at the earliest. It was also decided that five food inspectors will ensure quality of food in hotels and restaurants. The meeting was informed that 481 light posts are being installed to illuminate the entire town. The RDC directed officials of Tata Power to replace damaged utility poles and install powerful transformers to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festival.

It was decided that 120 additional drinking stand posts will be installed and 20 mobile drinking water tankers will be pressed into service. The meeting held discussion on ways to mitigate the shortage of mature trees to be used in construction of the chariots. The RDC asked the forest officials to revive the Jagannath Bana Prakalpa to meet the timber requirement. All vacant doctors post will be filled up and 14 first-aid centres operate in various parts of the town. At least 29 ambulances will be engaged during the festival.

Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Vir Vikram Yadav informed that the first consignment of cloth to decorate chariots have reached Puri from Gujarat. Ropes to pull the chariots have been received from the cooperative coir mill.

The transport officials were asked to ensure that rate charts to various destinations are displayed on the passenger buses. At least 29 parking places will be made operational for the Rath Yatra. Puri SP K Vishal Singh said 65 platoons of police force including 200 DSPs and 50 ASPs will be deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the event. Collector Samarth Verma apprised the meeting about the progress of the various works for the upcoming festival.

Puri seer supports Parikrama project

Puri Shankaracharya on Monday said experts are developing the Srimandir Parikrama project and nobody should oppose it. The development works around the temple should continue without any obstruction. Those who oppose and support the project should sort out their differences through amicable discussion. It should not be made a political issue, said the seer after having a detailed discussion with Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, SJTA chief administrator VV Yadav and Collector Samarth Verma.