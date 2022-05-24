JSL inks pact to promote education in stainless steel tech

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTEVT) signed an MoU with Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Monday to promote education in stainless steel and its various applications.

The agreement was signed by vice-chairman of SCTEVT Reghu G and JSL unit head Deepak Agrawal. Under the MoU, courses in stainless steel technology will be introduced in all the polytechnic colleges of Odisha from June 2022.

Chairman of SCTEVT and Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma said the collaboration will enhance the learning experience of both students and faculties. It will give them practical exposure to the stainless steel industry.

Resident director of JSL Sashi Bhusan Upadhyay said the MoU will pave way for equipping the country’s upcoming workforce with focused practical understanding of stainless steel and its applications. There will be two modules under the MoU - compulsory and elective. A course on stainless steel will be introduced as an additional compulsory module for Metallurgy and Mechanical engineering students in the 5th semester of every batch in all government polytechnic colleges.

The elective module will incorporate a 3-credit course with about 40 lectures in the 6th semester for Mechanical and Metallurgy engineering students at government polytechnics in Jajpur and Kendrapara besides Bhubanananda Orissa School of Engineering in Cuttack. Besides, JSL will conduct a ‘Train the Trainers’ programme for the faculty in these colleges.