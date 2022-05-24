Villagers block highway demanding basic amenities

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Vehicular traffic between Udala and Baripada was disrupted for several hours after irate villagers of Barudihi and Satadharia blocked the State Highway-19 at Naluha, alleging that they have been deprived of government housing benefits and other basic amenities for decades now.

The protestors withdrew the stir after police and local officials reached the spot and assured them of needful action at the earliest. Sources said resentment was building up among villagers in Barudihi and Satadharia of Karkachia panchayat under Khunta block as they were unable to avail benefits of welfare schemes besides lack of essential facilities in their area since the time of independence.

Most of these people belong to tribal communities and socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) and 60 out of over 450 families have reportedly have failed to get housing benefits under various government schemes apart from lack of amenities like drinking water and road connectivity.

The villagers claim, they have been knocking the doors of the block office, Collectorate and even the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell but got no response. “We have approached the administration multiple times but our repeated requested yielded no result.

Only those who have good contacts with politicians and local leaders are able to get government benefits, “ alleged Arjuan Murmu, Lepo Murmu, Samabari Murmu and a few others. Contacted, Khunta BDO Manas Ranjan Samal said the villagers were pacified and their grievances will be addressed within a week.