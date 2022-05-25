STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lizard in dal! 20 students taken ill  

Published: 25th May 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 05:03 AM

Food Poisoning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  Around 20 students staying in government ITI hostel of Larkipali fell ill on Monday after consuming dal that was found containing a dead lizard. The dal was served as a part of dinner at the hostel canteen.

While some students started feeling uneasy and experienced nausea, many complained of stomach cramps and vomited after consuming food. All were soon shifted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, Balangir.

As per Debahari Chhetria, a student, he noticed a dead lizard in the dal and informed the other students. As the complaint reached the hostel authorities, they reportedly said not to bother. “The authorities said there is nothing to worry. This is not the first time but such instances keep recurring in the hostel,” complained other students. 

Hostel in-charge Bidhu Bhusan Kar said it is unfortunate that such an incident happened. “This is gross negligence by the cook and he must be punished. The institution will initiate action against him,” added Kar.

Superintendent of BBMCH Mahendra Naik said  the health condition of all the students is stable. “All 20 are under observation and being treated at the hospital,” he added.

Food Poisoning Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital
