STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mentally-ill woman lived with dead mother for days  

Two back to back incidents in the city have exposed the vulnerability of families where elderly parents are left to fend for themselves with dependent children suffering from mental problems.  

Published: 25th May 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Mental Health, Anxiety, Depression

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  After the decomposed body of a woman was recovered and her mentally challenged daughter rescued from their Basanti Colony house, concerns are being raised on social and psychological interventions in the absence of community support and psychological counselling to mental health victims.
Two back to back incidents in the city have exposed the vulnerability of families where elderly parents are left to fend for themselves with dependent children suffering from mental problems.  

On Monday, after complaints of foul smell emanating from a house at Basanti Colony here, Uditnagar police recovered the decomposed body of Manju Puri (69) and rescued her mentally-ill daughter Priyanka (35) from another room.  

Their neighbour Hiroj Ray said Priyanka was well educated and youngest among four sisters, who are all married in Delhi. “After death of her father Narottom Puri more than a year ago, Priyanka developed mental health issues. “She had got psychiatric treatment at Ranchi, but two months back her mental health issues resurfaced. The other daughters hardly come visiting,” he added.      

In another incident, the body of one Devidas Bhojwani (85) was recovered by Plant Site police on February 14 from a locked house in the thickly populated Daily Market area. Her mentally deranged son Rajesh (40), after his mother’s death, had locked the house and went to some undisclosed location. 

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said both cases are of similar nature where youngest children were left with the responsibility of their single parents. “Disruption in the family system, emotional and social deprivation and socio-economic factors play major roles in aggravating condition of victims of mental illness,” he said stressing on the need for psychological counseling and rehabilitation centre for persons with mental illness at Rourkela.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
psychological counselling Mental Health
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp