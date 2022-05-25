Puri MLA Sarangi throws weight behind Parikrama project, again  

By Express News Service

PURI: Continuing his different stand, BJP’s Puri MLA Jayant Kumar Sarangi on Tuesday said there is no need for further discussion on the Srimandir Parikrama Project as Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Swaraswati has thrown his weight behind the development plan.

“Guru ji’s (Shankaracharya) decision in all religious issues is final and he has supported the Srimandir Parikrama project which is being implemented within 75 metre around the Meghanad Prachir of Srimandir,” the BJP MLA said.

Sarangi further urged the district administration to complete the project before the Rath Yatra on July 1 for the larger interest of pilgrims. Sarangi said there is a solution to every problem. Citing the controversy over attempt to relocate the State symbol of ‘war horse’ at Master Canteen square in Bhubaneswar, the MLA said the issue was resolved amicably and the sculpture is still there in its full glory. The controversy over Srimandir heritage corridor project could be sorted out similarly, he added.