Youth shot dead near Sri Jagannath Temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old youth was shot dead barely a hundred metres from the Lion’s Gate of Sri Jagannath Temple on Tuesday evening, indicating a dipping law and order situation in Puri ahead of the Rath Yatra.

At about 8 pm, the miscreant opened fire at the victim, later identified as Sibaram Patra, in front of Kakudikhai Temple. Hearing the gun shots, people ran helter skelter as it is a crowded area. Police and locals rushed Patra to Puri district headquarters hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Preliminary reports said two bullets hit him. One hit him on the head, the other on his chest. Patra was a resident of Taluchha Sahi, a bylane of Harchandi Sahi.

Simhadwar Police registered a case of murder and investigating the case. The accused identified as Chandan Barik was later nabbed by the police and a country-made gun was seized from his possession. He is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the crime. Police sources said, Barik liked Patra’s sister. However, Patra was opposed to this and this led to an enmity between then. Police are scanning the CCTV footages for more details of the attack and associates.