Ragging at MKCG: Plaint against house surgeon

The committee has also barred the house surgeon from entering the hostels and increased his training period by three months during housemanship for ragging juniors.

Published: 26th May 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A fortnight after a second-year MBBS student of MKCG Medical College and Hospital here alleged ragging by seniors, the college authorities have lodged a complaint with Baidyanathpur police against a house surgeon reportedly found guilty by the anti-ragging committee. The committee has also barred the house surgeon from entering the hostels and increased his training period by three months during housemanship for ragging juniors.

Assistant superintendent of the hospital and member of the anti-ragging committee Dr Kiran Patnaik said a second year student had alleged physical and mental torture by the senior house surgeon some days back. Dean Prof Abanikanta Mishra had directed the committee to initiate an inquiry on May 7, 2022.

During inquiry, the committee verified the CCTV footage that showed the house surgeon slapping juniors repeatedly. Statements of students were also recorded. Basing on the report and recommendations of the committee,  the Dean lodged a complaint with police. A case has been registered against the house surgeon and he has been asked to make personal appearance everyday at the police station till completion of the investigation. 

“The house surgeon will reside outside the campus and undergo training in the hospital. He will have to complete  15 months training instead of 12 as a punishment,” said Dr Kiran. Investigation is on and necessary action will be taken against the house surgeon, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M, who was also a part of the anti-ragging committee meeting. “Police will take the case forward at appropriate court,” he added. Anyone involved in ragging and found guilty will face action as per law, asserted Dean Prof Mishra.

MKCG Medical College and Hospital Ragging
