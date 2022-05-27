ArcelorMittal team visits steel project site  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Senior officials of ArcelorMittal visited the proposed steel plant site in the seaside villages of Mahakalapada block on Thursday. Accompanied by forest officials, the ArcelorMittal team visited the villages where the 12 million tonne integrated steel plant will come up. “Arcelor-Mittal is looking for suitable land in the seaside villages to set up the steel plant. During our visit, we held discussion with forest and other officials,” said an official.

Executive chairman of ArcelorMittal Lakshmi Mittal had visited Badatubi, Sanatubi, Hetamundia, Kansaradia, Nipania and Batighar villages in Kendrapara on August 21 last year to take stock of the availability for the steel project. Earlier on March 3 2021, the State government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) for setting up a 12 million tonne integrated steel plant in Kendrapara with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Sisir Ratho was present.