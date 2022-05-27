STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Economic blockade over Talcher Medical College

A memorandum to this effect was submitted to Talcher sub-collector Biswaranjan Natha.

Published: 27th May 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, fund, currency, funds

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TALCHER: The Talcher Medical College Action Committee has called for a three-day economic blockade in the industrial belt from June 1 demanding government notification declaring the exact date of opening of the college. 

A memorandum to this effect was submitted to Talcher sub-collector Biswaranjan Natha. Convenor of the committee Digambar Garnaik said there is no specific announcement by the government about the date of opening of Talcher Medical College and Hospital and commencement of classes. 

“We want the government to notify the exact date of opening of the college. During the 72-hour economic blockade, there will be total stoppage of coal production and despatch in Talcher coalfield,” he said.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Talcher Medical College Action Committee
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp