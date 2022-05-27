Economic blockade over Talcher Medical College

By Express News Service

TALCHER: The Talcher Medical College Action Committee has called for a three-day economic blockade in the industrial belt from June 1 demanding government notification declaring the exact date of opening of the college.

A memorandum to this effect was submitted to Talcher sub-collector Biswaranjan Natha. Convenor of the committee Digambar Garnaik said there is no specific announcement by the government about the date of opening of Talcher Medical College and Hospital and commencement of classes.

“We want the government to notify the exact date of opening of the college. During the 72-hour economic blockade, there will be total stoppage of coal production and despatch in Talcher coalfield,” he said.