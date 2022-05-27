Maoists torch four vehicles used in road construction  

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: At least four vehicles engaged in road construction work were allegedly set ablaze by Maoists near Tal Pipili village within Bhawanipatna Sadar police limits in Kalahandi district on Wednesday night.The ultras reportedly reached the camp of contractor Pramod Pattnaik who is constructing the road from Pokharighati-Manaska. After threatening him over low quality work, they torched two tractors, a tipper and JCB machine.

Eyewitnesses said at least 20 armed Maoists stormed the contractor’s camp. The red rebels left behind posters and handwritten notes alleging that a Maoist cadre Lalsu, who reportedly surrendered on May 2, was arrested due to a conspiracy by the contractor.Kalahandi SP Abhishek G said after cordoning off the area, combing operation is underway. Bomb detection squad visited the spot and searched for explosives/land mines.Adequate security will be provided to the contractor who is allegedly getting threat calls, he added.