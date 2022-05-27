STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mo Sarkar introduced new governance model: Naveen Patnaik

CM says the programme has made administration more inclusive with employees of depts showing responsibility 
 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that the Mo Sarkar initiative of the government has provided a new model of governance to the State and asked the officials to make it more inclusive. Reviewing the implementation of the programme at a high-level meeting here, the Chief Minister said that the success of Mo Sarkar required behavioural change of the government employees, which the programme has been able to achieve. The programme has changed the manner in which general people perceived government departments, he added.

The Chief Minister had launched the Mo Sarkar initiative on October 2, 2019. He said the feedback received from people under the programme is being recorded and steps are being taken as per their opinion.Naveen said that many departments have succeeded in changing the attitude of the employees towards their work and their interaction with the public. “Employees are behaving with more responsibility and have become sympathetic towards the people after the introduction of the programme,” he added.

The administrative process has become more inclusive and people have become partners in implementation of different government programmes.He, however said, satisfaction of people should not be the goal. There should be constant efforts to improve and solve the problems faced by the people. The departments should find out ways to resolve the problems faced by the people, he added.With 31 departments being part of the programme, he also asked the departments to reward employees who excel in providing different services to the people. 

Giving a presentation, Secretary of the Electronics and IT department Manoj Mishra said 250 services of 31 departments have been brought under Mo Sarkar. He said that while 11,298 employees of different departments are engaged in implementation of Mo Sarkar, 199 officials have been entrusted with the task of getting feedback from people.

Stating that getting feedback from people on performance of different engineering departments are important, 5T secretary VK Pandian said that action should be taken against employees who default in implementation of Mo Sarkar. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that collection of feedback from people is important in implementation of Mo Sarkar.

