O-Disha app to offer career counselling in Kalahandi   

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Amid ongoing transformation of high schools under Mo School Abhiyan in Kalahandi district, O-Disha, a locally developed online career counselling app is proving to be an added bonus for students. The app has been designed to benefit Class 10 and 12 students, as part of the 5T high school transformation programme.

Available on Google Play Store, the app offers class-wise suggestions for higher education and career options apart from videos of various professionals. This is a boon for students who were hitherto not aware about the way ahead after passing Class 10 and Class 12 exams, and can now gauge options in higher education as well as job prospects with guidance.

Sources said the idea was first mooted last year under the Mo School Abhiyan by the management of Ramkrushna High School in Bramhanchhendia village under Dharmagarh tehsil. The app was then developed by software engineer Ghanshyam Agarwal, a native of Dharmagarh, in coordination with the then Sub-Collector Divakar TS. While the app was launched in the school in October last, it was recently introduced in other high schools which were transformed in the first phase.

Collector Parag Harshad Gavali said career counselling will be imparted to students of Class 9 and 10 in transformed high schools and Class 11 and 12 of Adarsha Vidyalayas in the district. This is an attempt to develop a positive thought process of students, teachers and community.

He, however, admitted that most of the high schools in the district are lacking adequate number of teaching staff despite progress in transformation. Adequate teacher appointments will be done soon to tide over this problem, the Collector said.In Kalahandi, 150 out of 310 government high schools are being transformed in different phases under Mo School Abhiyan. Of these, 29 high schools were transformed in the first phase in November last year.