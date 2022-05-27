STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two held for raping minor  

The matter came to light after the victim narrated her ordeal to the matron of the government residential school where she is a student.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Kuchinda police has arrested two youths on charges of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl and making a video of the crime. The accused duo is Badal Minz (22) and Naren Majhi (23). Police said the incident took place during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. While Badal was arrested on Wednesday, Naren was apprehended on Thursday.

Sources said Badal and Naren stopped the victim when she was returning home from tuition classes. They took her to a secluded place, raped her and made a video of the crime. They threatened the girl of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to her family members. The duo raped the victim several times by blackmailing her with the video clip.

The matter came to light after the victim narrated her ordeal to the matron of the government residential school where she is a student. The matron then apprised her parents and a complaint was lodged in Kuchinda police station on May 22.Kuchinda IIC S Seth said the accused were arrested under sections 376 (2) (n), 376 AB, 376 D and 506 of the IPC and POCSO Act.

