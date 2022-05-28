STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure correct data exchange, states told

During a review of six states by the Ministry of Finance at Puri on Friday, she advised the states to ensure that there was no float in the system.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Additional Controller General of Accounts Dharitri Panda emphasised on timely and correct data exchange by the states with Public Financial Management System (PFMS) to ensure accurate and reliable financial reporting.

During a review of six states by the Ministry of Finance at Puri on Friday, she advised the states to ensure that there was no float in the system. Chairing the bank review meeting, she stressed on the issues of major Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Single Nodal Accounts (SNA).

The objective of the bank review was to make the banking systems more adaptive for the new changes. A detailed discussion was held with the State governments on issues related to new procedure of release of funds under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Treasury Integration with PFMS.

The officials from six states - Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Goa - participated in the meeting. Ten major banks including Union Bank Of India, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, UCO and Canara attended.

