CMC to impart FOSTAC training for Cuttack gupchup vendors

CUTTACK: Amid a huge furore over the filthy and unhygienic manner in which the popular streetfood gupchup is made in the city, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has decided to impart food safety training and certification (FOSTAC) to all vendors here.

The move of the CMC comes after the Health and Food Safety officials of the civic body found preparation of gupchup in dirty surroundings and by using rotten potatoes and stale water, when they conducted raids at Sankarpur Nakei Padia here on Saturday.

“Acting on the complaints made by some residents, the raids were conducted in the morning hours, a time when the vendors start the preparation. Around 100 vendors were found to be making gupchup in unhygienic environment. They were also using stale boiled potatoes and stale water. Around two quintals of sub-standard gupchup, potatoes and water were destroyed,” said City Health Officer Satyabrat Mohapatra.

CMC Food Safety Officer Pratikshya Das Mohapatra said the vendors were preparing food items in open place with flies hovering on them. Considering their livelihood the officials decided not to impose fine instead decided to impart FOSTAC training.

Gupchup or popularly known as Panipuri is one of the most common street food. More than 500 gupchup vendors do business in the city, which is their only source of income.

“Like dahibara aloodum vendors, we are going to impart FOSTAC training to around 100 gupchup vendors in the first phase very soon. They will be registered and provided with identity cards,” said Das Mohapatra.

Few months back, around 60 dahibara aloodum vendors near Barabati Stadium have been imparted FOSTAC training to improve the quality of their food products by adhering to hygienic measures, she informed.