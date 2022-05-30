STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mishap at Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha claims life of contract worker

The 22-year-old Ganasira Mundary was trapped dead in the running slag disposal belt of the Blast Furnace (BF)-1.

Published: 30th May 2022 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela Steel Plant (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Another mishap inside the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL claimed the life of a young contract worker on Monday morning.

Sources said the worker Ganasira Mundary (22) was trapped dead in the running slag disposal belt of the Blast Furnace (BF)-1.

Mundary was working for contract firm TD Construction and was found stuck in the slag disposal belt of BF-1 at about 8.15 am and was rushed to the Occupational Health Service Centre of RSP. He was later shifted to the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The RSP management was quick to form a high-level committee for inquiry. RSP Director In-Charge Atanu Bhowmick expressed deep anguish over the untimely demise of the contract worker and assured of all possible help to the bereaved family.

Sources informed the mishap occurred when slag particles got jammed in the running conveyer belt and Mundary was clearing the slag for smooth flow.

ALSO READ | Odisha's Shreya Lenka becomes first Indian K-pop star after joining popular band Blackswan

They said the belt was running at the waist height of Mundari and somehow he was pulled by the running belt leading to his death.

President of the BMS-affiliated Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS) HS Bal attributed the mishap to lack of safety adherence at the worksite, adding there was no safety fencing along the running belt.

He said the BF-1 department’s claims that three other workers were at the site seem questionable as had there been any other present at the spot the victim would not have died. He reiterated strict safety adherence inside RSP.

Earlier, on January 30 a contract worker Amar Panda (42) had died and another contract worker escaped with minor injury after a heavy iron safety seal of a gas tank got dislocated to trap Panda dead. They were engaged in a housekeeping job at the Captive Power Plant (CPP) -1.

On January 06, 2021, four contractor workers died of exposure to poisonous gas. They were engaged in a maintenance job at the Site A of the Coal Chemical Department when they got exposed to entrapped CO gas while opening the flange bolts of the CO gas pipeline attached to the Gas Mixing Tank.

The fatal mishap had led to the suspension of three RSP executives and a series of inquiries by SAIL and state government and the intervention of the National Green Tribunal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Rourkela Rourkela steel plant Rourkela mishap SAIL mishap
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp