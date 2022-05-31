14 colleges in Odisha to offer Centre's Integrated Teacher Education Programme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 14 colleges in Odisha have envinced interest in opening Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), which will be launched by the Ministry of Education on a pilot basis from the 2023-24 academic session.

The Higher Education department has written to authorities of eight government universities which affiliate these 14 colleges to issue no objection certificate (NOC) for applying to the National Council for Teacher Education in this regard.

A 4-year course after Class-12, the ITEP is one of the important mandates of National Education Policy. Under the policy, ITEP will be the only eligibility criteria for selection of teachers from the year 2030. Earlier, the NCTE had asked interested higher education institutions to file their applications for ITEP by May 31.

The colleges that have decided to open the course include BJB Autonomous College, Sailabala Women’s College, FM College besides, model degree colleges at Nabarangpur and Rayagada.