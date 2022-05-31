STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

14 colleges in Odisha to offer Centre's Integrated Teacher Education Programme

Earlier, the NCTE had asked interested higher education institutions to file  their applications for ITEP by May 31. 

Published: 31st May 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

BJB Autonomous College

BJB Autonomous College

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 14 colleges in Odisha have envinced interest in opening Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), which will be launched by the Ministry of Education on a pilot basis from the 2023-24 academic session.

The Higher Education department has written to authorities of eight government  universities which affiliate these 14 colleges to issue no objection certificate  (NOC) for applying to the National Council for Teacher Education in this regard.

A 4-year course after Class-12, the ITEP is one of the important mandates of National Education Policy. Under the policy, ITEP will be the only eligibility criteria for selection of teachers from the year 2030. Earlier, the NCTE had asked interested higher education institutions to file  their applications for ITEP by May 31. 

The colleges that have decided to open the course include BJB Autonomous College, Sailabala Women’s College, FM College besides, model degree colleges at Nabarangpur and Rayagada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Integrated Teacher Education Programme Odisha colleges NCTE
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp