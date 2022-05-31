STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'In-laws attempted to strangulate me': Woman from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur alleges dowry harassment

Sources said that two months after Sonali married Suvendu in June last year, she was reportedly tortured by her husband and in-laws and asked to terminate her pregnancy for dowry.

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 24-year-old woman has alleged that her in-laws attempted to strangulate her when she went to their house to confront them over her husband’s plans to get married again. She has also levelled allegations of being harassed by the police when she had reached out for help in Tirtol area of Jagatsinghpur district.

Aggrieved, the victim along with her mother met the SP on Sunday and submitted a memorandum seeking justice and immediate action against the wrong-doers. 

The victim Sonali Routray of Pangarsitha of Khurda district stated in her complaint that since she has been a dowry victim and left the in-laws' house due to torture, she sought police help when she got to know that her husband Suvendu Roul of Kanakpur village in Tirtol was planning to get married again.

Sources said that two months after Sonali married Suvendu in June last year, she was reportedly tortured by her husband and in-laws and asked to terminate her pregnancy for dowry. This despite the fact that her family had paid Rs 1 lakh to her in-laws besides 1,100 gms gold ornaments and other assets as dowry at the time of marriage.

As the family demanded another Rs 1 lakh from her parents, she expressed their inability and was reportedly harassed mentally and physically. A month pregnant then, Sonali claimed that she was asked to leave the house and terminate pregnancy if her family failed to fulfil demands. 

She left the house and delivered a child who is now two months old.  A few days back, Sonali sought intervention of Tirtol police after she learnt that her husband was planning to remarry.

On the IIC's suggestion, Sonali met the OIC of Kankapur but he reportedly did not pay any heed to her grievances and allegedly harassed her. Frustrated, she went to her in-laws house to confront them but her husband and in-laws attempted to strangulate her, Sonali stated in her complaint. 

Hearing her screams, villagers rushed to the spot while her husband managed to flee. Sonali took shelter at a nearby temple in the night and met the SP on Sunday. Contacted, OIC of Kanakpur outpost Abhimanyu Sethy refuted allegations of harassment.

"I tried to  resolve the family dispute by suggesting counselling but they did not agree to the proposal. Police have registered a case and started investigation. No one has yet been arrested so far," he added. 

