STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odissi exponent Padmashree Ranjana Gauhar conferred 11th Nrutya Sangeeta Samman

Odissi exponent Padmashree Ranjana Gauhar was conferred the 11th Odissi Nrutya Sangeeta Samman at a ceremony at Odissi Research Centre auditorium here.

Published: 31st May 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Odissi dance by Ranjana Gauhar.

Odissi dance by Ranjana Gauhar.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odissi exponent Padmashree Ranjana Gauhar was conferred the 11th Odissi Nrutya Sangeeta Samman at a ceremony at Odissi Research Centre auditorium here.

The award ceremony was organised by Nrutyangana, a dance academy, as a part of its two-day annual fete. "This award is not for me but for the entire artistes' fraternity. I owe this to all the dancers and musicians," said Gauhar after receiving the award.

While former chief minister Giridhar Gamang presented the award to the danseuse, among the other dignitaries present were Doordarshan Kendra Director Deepti Mishra, social activist-poet, Dr Indira Dutta, former director of ORC Sangeeta Gosain, The New Indian Express senior news editor Kasturi Ray and eminent Odissi dancers Pranati Mohanty and Itishree Dwivedy.

Director of Nrutyangana Subash Chandra Swain, an Odissi guru, has been training budding dancers for more than 11 years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padmashree Ranjana Gauhar Odissi Nrutya Sangeeta Samman
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp