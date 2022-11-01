Home States Odisha

Meher family murder: Police lens on stepson 

Arabinda is suspected to have committed the murders before hanging himself.

Published: 01st November 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A day after decomposed bodies of four members of a family were recovered from their house in Bargarh’s Jandol village, Bheden police registered a murder case and started investigation on Monday.

On Sunday evening, bodies of Sesadev Meher (65), a daily wager, his 60-year-old wife Khireswari, son Arabinda (30) and daughter Sibani (22) were found locked in their house.  Police suspect that Arabinda may have committed the murders before hanging himself.

A hammer-like object has been seized from the spot. Bargarh SP Smit P Parmar said the bodies of Sesadev and Arabinda were recovered from the ground floor while Khireswari and Sibani were found dead in a room on the first floor. All the bodies were lying on the floor except Arabinda who was found hanging in a room. Blood marks were found at several places in the house. 

“It is too early to presume anything. A scientific team is collecting evidence. All procedures including postmortem will be videographed for investigation,” he said. Villagers said Khireswari was the second wife of Sesadev. After the death of his first wife, Sesadev married Khireswari and Sribani was their daughter. He had two children from his first wife - Arabinda and Brundabati, who is married in a nearby village.

Neither the villagers nor Brundabati were aware of any reason which could have led to the incident. Brundabati said, “This is not making any sense to me. We all shared a good relationship. I and Arabinda also had cordial relation with our second mother and Sribani. I never thought that such a tragedy will happen in my family.”

Locals said they had not seen the Meher family for the last three-four days. It was presumed that the family must be resting during the daytime after enjoying the ongoing Kali Puja Mela during the nights as the fair draws footfalls in thousands. Their absence did not raise any suspicion for several days. 
The SP said, “Some of their relatives had met the Meher family on October 26. We will also verify their call records.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder Meher family Investigation
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp