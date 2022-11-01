Home States Odisha

Odisha: K’para farmer fights off crocodile with sickle, injured

A 35-year-old farmer escaped from the jaws of a crocodile by fighting it off with a sickle at Baradia village in Rajkanika block here on Sunday evening.

Published: 01st November 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 35-year-old farmer escaped from the jaws of a crocodile by fighting it off with a sickle at Baradia village in Rajkanika block here on Sunday evening. Sitakanta Biswal sustained injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at the community health centre, Rajkanika.  

Biswal was fording a small creek to reach Baradia from his agriculture field when a crocodile attacked him. “The crocodile suddenly appeared in the water and grabbed my leg in its jaws. I started shouting and also pricked the eyes of the reptile with my sickle. The crocodile loosened its grip enabling me to escape,” said the farmer recounting his horrifying experience.

Crocodile attacks have become a common affair in the riverside villages around Bhitarkanika National Park. In the last seven months, four persons have been killed in crocodile attacks. Seven persons have also been injured during this period.

Forest range officer of Bhitarkanika Manas Das said the Forest department regularly warns the villagers not to enter the rivers, creeks and other water bodies within the park and nearby areas as these are infested with estuarine crocodiles. To prevent human-crocodile conflict, the department has also barricaded around 75 river ghats around Bhitarkanika.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crocodile Attack Farmer Crocodile attack
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp