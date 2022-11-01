Odisha: K’para farmer fights off crocodile with sickle, injured

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 35-year-old farmer escaped from the jaws of a crocodile by fighting it off with a sickle at Baradia village in Rajkanika block here on Sunday evening. Sitakanta Biswal sustained injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at the community health centre, Rajkanika.

Biswal was fording a small creek to reach Baradia from his agriculture field when a crocodile attacked him. “The crocodile suddenly appeared in the water and grabbed my leg in its jaws. I started shouting and also pricked the eyes of the reptile with my sickle. The crocodile loosened its grip enabling me to escape,” said the farmer recounting his horrifying experience.

Crocodile attacks have become a common affair in the riverside villages around Bhitarkanika National Park. In the last seven months, four persons have been killed in crocodile attacks. Seven persons have also been injured during this period.

Forest range officer of Bhitarkanika Manas Das said the Forest department regularly warns the villagers not to enter the rivers, creeks and other water bodies within the park and nearby areas as these are infested with estuarine crocodiles. To prevent human-crocodile conflict, the department has also barricaded around 75 river ghats around Bhitarkanika.

