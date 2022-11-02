Cuttack: Man stabs engineering student

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 19-year-old dalit engineering student was brutally stabbed by her lover near Pratap Nagari within Cuttack Sadar police limits on Tuesday. The victim had got down from a bus and was returning home at around 2 pm when the accused, Satya Ranjan Behera (20) of the locality attacked her with a knife. Behera came in a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle and started abusing her. When the victim protested, Behera took out a knife and tried to slit her throat.

The girl sustained injuries on her right hand and thigh while trying to save herself and was rushed to Mahidharapada CHC. She also filed an FIR with Sadar police station in this connection. As per the FIR, Behera had lured the girl with promise of marriage and was in a physical relationship with her.

Behera had recorded some videos of his intimate moments with the girl. He had also threatened the girl to make the videos viral. The victim had rejected Behera’s advances recently and irked over this he attacked her. Basing on the FIR a case has been registered at Sadar police station and the accused is absconding.

CUTTACK: A 19-year-old dalit engineering student was brutally stabbed by her lover near Pratap Nagari within Cuttack Sadar police limits on Tuesday. The victim had got down from a bus and was returning home at around 2 pm when the accused, Satya Ranjan Behera (20) of the locality attacked her with a knife. Behera came in a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle and started abusing her. When the victim protested, Behera took out a knife and tried to slit her throat. The girl sustained injuries on her right hand and thigh while trying to save herself and was rushed to Mahidharapada CHC. She also filed an FIR with Sadar police station in this connection. As per the FIR, Behera had lured the girl with promise of marriage and was in a physical relationship with her. Behera had recorded some videos of his intimate moments with the girl. He had also threatened the girl to make the videos viral. The victim had rejected Behera’s advances recently and irked over this he attacked her. Basing on the FIR a case has been registered at Sadar police station and the accused is absconding.