Home States Odisha

Cuttack: Man stabs engineering student

A 19-year-old dalit engineering student was brutally stabbed by her lover near Pratap Nagari within Cuttack Sadar police limits on Tuesday. 

Published: 02nd November 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 19-year-old dalit engineering student was brutally stabbed by her lover near Pratap Nagari within Cuttack Sadar police limits on Tuesday. The victim had got down from a bus and was returning home at around 2 pm when the accused, Satya Ranjan Behera (20) of the locality attacked her with a knife. Behera came in a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle and started abusing her. When the victim protested, Behera took out a knife and tried to slit her throat. 

The girl sustained injuries on her right hand and thigh while trying to save herself and was rushed to Mahidharapada CHC. She also filed an FIR with Sadar police station in this connection. As per the FIR, Behera had lured the girl with promise of marriage and was in a physical relationship with her.

Behera had recorded some videos of his intimate moments with the girl. He had also threatened the girl to make the videos viral. The victim had rejected Behera’s advances recently and irked over this he attacked her. Basing on the FIR a case has been registered at Sadar police station and the accused is absconding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp