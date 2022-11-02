Home States Odisha

Freedom fighter Biswanath Das passes away at 106

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the freedom fighter’s death.

Published: 02nd November 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Biswanath Das

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Eminent freedom fighter Biswanath Das of Bhagaban Sindhola under Arilo panchayat in Jagatsinghpur’s Balikuda passed away on Monday night. He was 106.Centenarian Das was undergoing treatment in SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for age-related ailments since the last one week.

Born in 1917, Das joined the freedom struggle at the age of 16 after being inspired by Mahatma Gandhi. He participated in the Quit India movement and was imprisoned twice in 1942 and 1943. In 2020, Das had received the President’s Award for his contribution to India’s Independence movement.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the freedom fighter’s death.Das’ mortal remains were cremated with full state honours at his native village on Tuesday. His son Narendra performed the last rites. Among others, sub-collector Dharmendra Mallick was present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biswanath Das Freedom fighter
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp