Freedom fighter Biswanath Das passes away at 106

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Eminent freedom fighter Biswanath Das of Bhagaban Sindhola under Arilo panchayat in Jagatsinghpur’s Balikuda passed away on Monday night. He was 106.Centenarian Das was undergoing treatment in SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for age-related ailments since the last one week.

Born in 1917, Das joined the freedom struggle at the age of 16 after being inspired by Mahatma Gandhi. He participated in the Quit India movement and was imprisoned twice in 1942 and 1943. In 2020, Das had received the President’s Award for his contribution to India’s Independence movement.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the freedom fighter’s death.Das’ mortal remains were cremated with full state honours at his native village on Tuesday. His son Narendra performed the last rites. Among others, sub-collector Dharmendra Mallick was present.

