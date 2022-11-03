Balangir: Sub-inspector transferred after bribe video goes viral

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A sub-inspector of Turekela police station was on Wednesday transferred after a video purportedly showing him accepting bribe from a labour agent went viral on social media. Sources said, the video showed the accused Deepak Dungdung accepting Rs 12,000 bribe from labour agent Narendra Bachha. Based on the video, Balangir superintendent of police Nitin Kusalkar Dugudu ordered Deepak’s transfer to the district headquarters and directed a departmental probe into the matter.

During interrogation, Deepak claimed innocence stating that Narendra was returning him the money he had borrowed from him. However, Narendra said he paid Rs 10,000 to the police officer and Rs 2,000 for puja at the police station. The money given to the police was a routine affair to facilitate labour trafficking works, he added.

“The sub-inspector has been withdrawn from service at Turekela police station and ordered to join the district headquarters. Departmental investigation has been initiated against him and a DSP-level officer will inquire into the matter,” said the SP adding, action will be taken after receiving reports.

However, no police action has been taken against Narendra as yet. Earlier last month, Kantabanji SDPO Hrushikesh Meher was placed under suspension for under-reporting the cash retrieved during a raid at a lodge there.

BALANGIR: A sub-inspector of Turekela police station was on Wednesday transferred after a video purportedly showing him accepting bribe from a labour agent went viral on social media. Sources said, the video showed the accused Deepak Dungdung accepting Rs 12,000 bribe from labour agent Narendra Bachha. Based on the video, Balangir superintendent of police Nitin Kusalkar Dugudu ordered Deepak’s transfer to the district headquarters and directed a departmental probe into the matter. During interrogation, Deepak claimed innocence stating that Narendra was returning him the money he had borrowed from him. However, Narendra said he paid Rs 10,000 to the police officer and Rs 2,000 for puja at the police station. The money given to the police was a routine affair to facilitate labour trafficking works, he added. “The sub-inspector has been withdrawn from service at Turekela police station and ordered to join the district headquarters. Departmental investigation has been initiated against him and a DSP-level officer will inquire into the matter,” said the SP adding, action will be taken after receiving reports. However, no police action has been taken against Narendra as yet. Earlier last month, Kantabanji SDPO Hrushikesh Meher was placed under suspension for under-reporting the cash retrieved during a raid at a lodge there.