Koraput: Anganwadi workers seek protection

KORAPUT: Members of the Koraput unit of All Odisha Anganwadi Lady Workers Association on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the district collector seeking protection of all anganwadi workers at their respective workplaces.

Sources said, on September 26, an anganwadi worker was allegedly assaulted by one Susanta Chapadi of Phuldamba village. Later, despite a police complaint, no action was reportedly taken against the accused.

The association’s district president Sanjukta Sahu complained that such police inaction would only encourage miscreants.

“Our anganwadi workers are unsafe. If the administration does nothing to provide them the protection they need, they would stop their service at the respective centres,” she threatened. On the other hand, association secretary Laxmi said it is impossible to render services if the workers don’t feel safe at their respective workplaces. “This would only damage the government’s reputation,” she said. Apart from the collector, a memorandum was also submitted to SP Varun Guntupalli.

