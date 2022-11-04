64% polling in Dhamnagar, middling turnout keeps everyone guessing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BHADRAK: With Biju Janata Dal and BJP locked in a fierce contest, Dhamnagar bypoll recorded 66.63 percent voters’ turnout on Thursday. Polling was by and large peaceful barring stray incidents of alleged booth rigging and violence.The final voters’ turnout is expected to be higher and may breach 70 percent though it is not considered heavy polling in a by-election.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) SK Lohani said the voting percentage available was tentative as a large number of voters were in queue at many booths when polling came to a close at 6 pm.“All those present at the polling stations will be allowed to cast their votes. The final polling percentage is likely to be much higher,” he told mediapersons. Historically, heavy polling is witnessed at Dhamnagar. In the 2019 assembly election, 72.64 per cent voters cast their votes, while turnout was 73.46 per cent in 2014.

While the two rival parties eyeballing each other at Dhamnagar made the bypoll a matter of prestige, the voting numbers have left everyone guessing. “In a by-poll, polling should have been more than 70 per cent. Going by the voting trend, nothing can be predicted,” said a local political leader.The polling was held amid tight security. Besides, measures have been beefed up to ensure the safety of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and smooth counting of votes on November 6, the CEO said.

Despite the strict vigil, there were reports of clashes between BJD and BJP workers at two booths in Rameswarpur while voting was underway. Two persons were injured in the incident. The BJP alleged rigging by BJD workers at two polling booths at Khalagadia. Voting was disrupted at some polling stations including booth no. 75 at Kanpada and booth no. 15 at Mangalpur primary school reportedly due to technical glitches in the EVMs.

The total voters’ number in Dhamnagar constituency stands at 2,38,417 including 1.23 lakh male and 1.15 lakh female voters. Five candidates, Abanti Das (BJD), Suryabanshi Suraj (BJP), Baba Harekrushna Sethi (Congress), Rajendra Kumar Das (Independent) and Pabitra Mohan Das (Independent) are in the fray. It is BJD rebel Rajendra Das who has made the election interesting.Around 1,000 police personnel and four companies of central paramilitary forces were deployed for the by-election. The entry and exit points of the constituency were sealed.

