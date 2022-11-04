BeMC on food safety drive

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has started a drive to check sale of sub-standard food and violation of norms by eateries and business establishments in the city.

As part of the drive, which started on Wednesday, a team of officials comprising BeMC commissioner J Sonal, sub-collector Kulkarni Ashutosh C, officials of State Pollution Control Board and food safety inspected various hotels and sweet stalls in the city.

The team sealed three eateries and imposed a fine of Rs 92,000 on others business establishments for violation of solid waste management guidelines, civil supply rules, parking provision, use of polythene and food colour. The officials also raided Tanishq and Kalyan Jewellers outlets and inspected relevant documents.

“We detected gross violation of norms and imposed fines on several outlets of which a few were sealed. Many of the eateries were found using domestic cylinders, cooking food in the space meant for parking and using expired food colour,”said Sonal.

On Thursday, the team inspected mobile food stalls near the Aahaar centre at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. The BeMC commissioner said the drive will be intensified in the coming days.

