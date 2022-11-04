Home States Odisha

BeMC on food safety drive

On Thursday, the team inspected mobile food stalls near the Aahaar centre at MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Published: 04th November 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Food safety, eat right campaign, food

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has started a drive to check sale of sub-standard food and violation of norms by eateries and business establishments in the city.

As part of the drive, which started on Wednesday, a team of officials comprising BeMC commissioner J Sonal, sub-collector Kulkarni Ashutosh C, officials of State Pollution Control Board and food safety inspected various hotels and sweet stalls in the city.

The team sealed three eateries and imposed a fine of Rs 92,000 on others business establishments for violation of solid waste management guidelines, civil supply rules, parking provision, use of polythene and food colour. The officials also raided Tanishq and Kalyan Jewellers outlets and inspected relevant documents.

“We detected gross violation of norms and imposed fines on several outlets of which a few were sealed. Many of the eateries were found using domestic cylinders, cooking food in the space meant for parking and using expired food colour,”said Sonal.

On Thursday, the team inspected mobile food stalls near the Aahaar centre at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. The BeMC commissioner said the drive will be intensified in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Berhampur food safety
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp