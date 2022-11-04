Home States Odisha

Centre’s literacy programme to roll out in seven Odisha districts

Marginalised, nomadic and construction workers and labourers who can substantially and immediately benefit from adult education will also be among the targeted groups.

Published: 04th November 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

digital media literacy
By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Seven districts from Odisha will be part of centre’s ‘New India Literacy Programme’ launched this year to support the states and union territories in promoting literacy among non-literates in the age group of 15 and above.

The Directorate of Elementary Education said the School and Mass Education department has approved names of Kalahandi, Koraput, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Gajapati districts for implementation of the scheme.“The districts have been chosen on the basis of their literacy rate during 2011 census,” said an official from the directorate.

Apart from foundational literacy and numeracy the programme will also cover other components necessary for a citizen of 21st century such as critical life skills including financial literacy, digital literacy, commercial skills, healthcare and awareness, childcare education, and family welfare.

Vocational skills development, basic education as well as other holistic adult education courses in arts, sciences, technology, culture, sports, and recreation will also be imparted to the beneficiaries under the scheme.

As per centre’s guidelines, the non-literate in the age group of 15 to 35 years will be given priority. Besides, priority will be given to school dropout girls and women as well as beneficiaries from SC, ST, OBC, minority communities along with those belonging to differently-abled category.Marginalised, nomadic and construction workers and labourers who can substantially and immediately benefit from adult education will also be among the targeted groups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha literacy programme
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp