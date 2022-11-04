Centre’s literacy programme to roll out in seven Odisha districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Seven districts from Odisha will be part of centre’s ‘New India Literacy Programme’ launched this year to support the states and union territories in promoting literacy among non-literates in the age group of 15 and above.

The Directorate of Elementary Education said the School and Mass Education department has approved names of Kalahandi, Koraput, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Gajapati districts for implementation of the scheme.“The districts have been chosen on the basis of their literacy rate during 2011 census,” said an official from the directorate.

Apart from foundational literacy and numeracy the programme will also cover other components necessary for a citizen of 21st century such as critical life skills including financial literacy, digital literacy, commercial skills, healthcare and awareness, childcare education, and family welfare.

Vocational skills development, basic education as well as other holistic adult education courses in arts, sciences, technology, culture, sports, and recreation will also be imparted to the beneficiaries under the scheme.

As per centre’s guidelines, the non-literate in the age group of 15 to 35 years will be given priority. Besides, priority will be given to school dropout girls and women as well as beneficiaries from SC, ST, OBC, minority communities along with those belonging to differently-abled category.Marginalised, nomadic and construction workers and labourers who can substantially and immediately benefit from adult education will also be among the targeted groups.

BHUBANESWAR: Seven districts from Odisha will be part of centre’s ‘New India Literacy Programme’ launched this year to support the states and union territories in promoting literacy among non-literates in the age group of 15 and above. The Directorate of Elementary Education said the School and Mass Education department has approved names of Kalahandi, Koraput, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Gajapati districts for implementation of the scheme.“The districts have been chosen on the basis of their literacy rate during 2011 census,” said an official from the directorate. Apart from foundational literacy and numeracy the programme will also cover other components necessary for a citizen of 21st century such as critical life skills including financial literacy, digital literacy, commercial skills, healthcare and awareness, childcare education, and family welfare. Vocational skills development, basic education as well as other holistic adult education courses in arts, sciences, technology, culture, sports, and recreation will also be imparted to the beneficiaries under the scheme. As per centre’s guidelines, the non-literate in the age group of 15 to 35 years will be given priority. Besides, priority will be given to school dropout girls and women as well as beneficiaries from SC, ST, OBC, minority communities along with those belonging to differently-abled category.Marginalised, nomadic and construction workers and labourers who can substantially and immediately benefit from adult education will also be among the targeted groups.