Koraput: KCCB candidate claims he was abducted

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Election to the post of director of Koraput Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) has come under scanner after one of the candidates alleged that he was kidnapped and not allowed to cast his ballot by BJD workers on the day of voting.

Candidate from zone 8 Haladhar Kope, who lost the election held on October 30 to Gopi Pangi, alleged that he was abducted by miscreants when he was en route Malkangiri from Khairapalli village in Mathili block on a motorcycle. In his FIR, he claimed that two persons standing near a bridge chased him. They were joined by two others who came on a motorcycle and assaulted him.

Kope said the miscreants covered his face with a cloth and after he became unconscious dumped him in a forest. “When I regained consciousness, I found myself surrounded by six masked persons aged between 30 and 35. They threatened me with dire consequences saying I cannot go against the BJD,” he stated in the complaint.

The candidate further alleged he was offered Rs 50,000-Rs 70,000 to withdraw his candidature. Malkangiri IIC Rigan Kindo said investigation is underway.

