Orissa HC tells state govt told to explore option of non-motorised boats in Chilika lake

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday asked the state government to explore the possibility of operating solar/battery powered or sail boats in Mangaljodi area of Chilika Lake instead of motor boats which cause both noise and air pollution.The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Murahari Sri Raman said, “An affidavit in this regard to be filed by the state government before the next date (December 19).”

The court was hearing the petition filed by Debakar Behera, a resident of the area alleging that the operation of the motorised fishing boats was posing a threat to the safe haven for migratory birds at Mangaljodi.

It issued the order taking into consideration an affidavit filed by Director of Fisheries Smruti Ranjan Pradhan in reply to the petition. The Director of Fisheries had opposed the ban on operating motorised fishing boats in the channels and sub-channels of Mangaljodi, claiming that their movement does not affect the population of the migratory birds to the spot.

He claimed in the affidavit that the number of migratory birds coming to Mangaljodi had increased from 1,05,462 in 2018 to 2,25,500 in 2022.Such increase in numbers is due to reduced poaching and involvement of local community who are traditional fishermen.

“Any restriction on movement of motorised boats would adversely affect the livelihood of traditional fishermen, not only of the Mangaljodi area but also adjoining area. Besides, there is need for co-existence of traditional fishermen for their livelihood and conservation of migratory birds in Chilika lake. The locals, who are involved in conservation of the migratory birds and its ecosystems also belong to the fishermen households,” Pradhan further stated.

According to the affidavit, fishermen of the Mangaljodi area use both motorised and non-motorised traditional fishing boats for fishing. Such traditional fishing boats are being duly registered since the enactment of the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation (OMFR) Act in 1981. About 189 motorised and 128 non-motorised fishing boats are registered under the Act are operating in the area.

