Winter session of Odisha Assembly from Nov 24

BHUBANESWAR: The winter session of Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin from November 24. The session having 33 working and five ‘no meeting’ days will continue till December 31.As per a notification by the Parliamentary Affairs department, the first supplementary statement of expenditure for 2022-23 will be presented on the first day of the session on November 24.

The Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2022-23 will be presented on December 2. The private members’ business (bills & resolutions) will be tabled on November 25, December 9, December 16, 23, 28 and 30.This is for the first time that the Assembly session is going to be held without any Covid restrictions.

However, a decision on the number of hours the house will meet on a daily basis is yet to be taken.
An all-party meeting to be convened by Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha before the session is slated to take a call on the matter. The monsoon session was held between July 2 and August 4 and had 24 working days.

